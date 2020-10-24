Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro get same reparability score as iPhone 11: iFixit

Apple recently launched the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series globally. Before the new smartphones land in the consumers’ hands, iFixit has already managed to dig inside the new smartphones. If you are unaware, iFixit is a popular company that provides free repair manuals for various smartphones, also giving them a reparability score.

According to a recent teardown by iFixit, the iPhone 12 has clearly used some of the same components used in the iPhone 11. The noticeable similar parts include the loudspeaker and the Taptic engine. The company claims that usually while opening up an iPhone, the display opens up to the left. But in the new iPhone 12 models, the display opens up to the right. iFixit has also confirmed that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro use the same display panels with the only difference being the brightness levels.

The major difference between the regular iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro is the cameras. However, the module itself is similar, as the iPhone 12 uses a plastic spacer where the iPhone 12 Pro has its LiDAR sensor.

Furthermore, iFixit has confirmed that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have the same Taptic engine. They also share the same battery capacity which is set at 2,815mAh. The two smartphones do not share the amount of RAM as the iPhone 12 comes with 4GB of RAM whereas the iPhone 12 Pro gets 6GB of RAM.

Lastly, iFixit has mentioned that the important components are modular and easy to access. However, due to the enhanced waterproofing measures, there will be some hindrances in repairability. As a result, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro get a reparability score of 6 out of 10 which is the same as last year's iPhone 11.

