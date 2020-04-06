iOS 14 might introduce home screen widgets, option to customise wallpapers for iPhone, iPad

Image Source : PIXABAY Expected iOS 14 features

Apple is soon expected to release its next-gen operating system -- iOS 14 -- for which we have been seeing a bunch of rumours now and then. The most recent information suggests some features that the new Apple OS could get as iOS first. Read on to know what new features could arrive with the new iOS 14.

iOS 14 with home screen widgets, wallpaper customisations

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple could introduce the home screen widgets for the very first time on an iPhone and iPad with the arrival of iOS 14. This means that users will be able to move around widgets on the home screen, much like it can be done on an Android smartphone. The feature has been codenamed 'Avocado.' However, there is not much known about it and there are chances it might not even see the light of the day.

Another interesting feature that could make its entry is wallpaper customisations. A Twitter user going by the name '@DongleBookPro' posted screenshots of the purported feature. As per the images, there will be new wallpaper settings and an option to personalise wallpapers. Under the Wallpaper option in the Settings, users will be able to access options such as Collections wherein they can store their pictures that can be set as wallpapers.

It is suggested that Apple will remove iOS 13 wallpapers and might place similar wallpapers together for a better appearance. Additionally, there will be a 'Home Screen Appearance' option that will allow users to choose between 'dim,' 'blurry,' and 'dark' versions of wallpaper on the home screen. For those who don't know, this feature could be like the one available on Apple Watch in watch face settings.

In addition to this, iOS 14 is likely to come with features such as 1Password features for Keychain passwords, CarPlay wallpapers, new Find My features with AR mode, improved Siri, and a lot more.

Just to clear the air, the aforementioned are just rumours and there is no official information as the time of writing. Apple is expected to release the new iOS 14 and new iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS versions at WWDC 2020, that could be an online-only event. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

