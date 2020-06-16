Apple Developer app's macOS version introduced: See what it means

Image Source : APP STORE Apple Developer app on App Store

Ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released a Mac version of its Apple Developer app. Apple initially launched the app last year but it was only available to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users to date.

The macOS version provides various resources from developer-related news to videos showcasing new features for Apple operating systems. Apple has redesigned the app's Discover section to make it easier for developers to catch up on the latest stories, news, videos and more, the company says, reports TechCrunch.

According to the report, this section will be regularly updated with actionable content, Apple notes, including the latest news, recommendations on implementing new features, information about inspiring engineers and designers, alongside new videos.

WWDC 2020 will take place from June 22-June 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic and will feature a keynote address, over 100 engineering sessions, a new developers' forum, and 1-on-1 labs featuring more than 1,000 Apple engineers.

WWDC 2020 will be broadcast through the Apple Developer app and website, as well via YouTube, the Apple TV Events tab and Apple.com's Events webpage.

