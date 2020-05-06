Apple announces online WWDC 2020; Will commence from June 22

WWDC 2020 will be free for developers

As announced previously, Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 will commence from June 22 and follow a completely new online format in the view of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The new WWDC 2020 date is a delayed one as compared to the previous WWDC events that took place in the first week of June. Read on to know more about it.

WWDC 2020 will start from June 22

Apple's WWDC 2020 event can be accessed by developers via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website for free. Earlier, the developers had to pay a fee to enter Apple's biggest event. WWDC 2020 will begin on June 22, however, there is no word as to when it will end. Since WWDC 2020 will be a virtual event, it will provide millions of developers globally to attend the event and access 'the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS' for free.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, said, "WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms. We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event."

In addition to this, Apple has announced the Swift Student Challenge, which requires student developers to create their Swift Playground that can be accessed within 3 minutes. This way, students will be able to showcase their talents by creating an interactive scene with the help of the Swift programming language. Students can send in their entries by May 17 and winners will get an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set.

While there is no word as to what exactly Apple will announce at WWDC 2020, the Cupertino tech major is expected to introduce the next-gen operating system -- iOS 14 -- along with new versions of macOS, tvOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. Apple could introduce Airtags, Tile-like tags for tracking, and more.

More details regarding the event will be out in June. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage