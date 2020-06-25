Thursday, June 25, 2020
     
Apple aims to enhance iPhone, iPad, Mac features with Fleetsmith acquisition

Apple has taken over Fleetsmith to bring about enhanced security features to iPhones, iPads and Macs

New Delhi Published on: June 25, 2020 13:11 IST
Apple has acquired Mobile Device Management startup Fleetsmith for an undisclosed sum, a move that would enhance iPhone, iPad, and Mac enterprise features. Fleetsmith said in a statement that they are thrilled to join Apple.

"We started Fleetsmith to balance the management and security needs of IT with the experience users love about Mac, iPad, and iPhone," said Zack Blum, CEO and Co-Founder, Fleetsmith.

"Our shared values of putting the customer at the centre of everything we do without sacrificing privacy and security means we can truly meet our mission, delivering Fleetsmith to businesses and institutions of all sizes, around the world," he added.

The news comes as Apple holds WWDC 2020 developer conference this month.

