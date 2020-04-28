Remove these 100+ Android scam apps if you have them: Here's why

Image Source : PIXABAY New malicious Android apps found

A new set of malicious Android apps have been found that could easily hack an Android smartphone. Cybersecurity firm CyberNews recently discovered around 103 malicious apps that can access user details, thus, putting the users' smartphones at the risk of hacking. The apps have also been from the Google Play Store and if you have these apps you should remove them too. Read on to know which apps these are.

Delete these 103 malicious Android apps

A recent report by CyberNews suggests that a network of 27 malign app developers have been found out. The 27 developers made fake Android apps, which were available on the Google Play Store and had a total of 69 million downloads.

The apps proved a threat in the sense that they required way too many app permissions such as modifying or deleting USB storage, turning your microphone on and off, accessing your camera and pictures and even modifying system settings, which gets fishy. Another thing worth noting is that the permissions required by the apps are the ones they don't even require to function in an Android smartphone.

This would allow them to access user information such as geographic area information, email addresses, unique device identifier and even billing or shipping data. The apps copied other apps and appeared visually different. Additionally, the apps consisted of a lot of adverts and had a poor UI.

Thankfully, Google has taken down the malicious apps from the Google Play Store. CyberNews Senior Researcher Bernard Meyers said, "Google has finally removed all but 1 of these 2NAD apps from the Play store. The only app remaining from this network is Video Editor, Video Maker With Music Photos & Text, which previously was published by the developer Jacinto Macias, but now has been changed to a new developer, Alla Morning."

While the apps can't affect anyone now, the ones that have them should immediately remove. Here are the 103 malicious apps you should delete now:

• Glitch Effect Video, Photo Editor Grainy Effect

• Mod for Minecraft, Mods For Minecraft Animals 2019

• Voice Changer, Voice Recorder Editor With Effects

• Sketch Photo Editor And Pencil Sketch Art

• Horoscope 2019 With 12 Zodiac Sign Master

• Alex Joe Face Makeup Camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor

• Arrow Frankie Video Editor With Music App, Video Maker Of Photo

• Call Recorder Automatic, Call Recording 2 Ways

• Rusty Mari Screen Recorder With Facecam & Audio, Video Editor

• Nucie Cam: Beauty Selfie Camera With Photo Editor

Screen Recorder With Facecam & Screenshot Capture

• PDF Scanner Camera Scanner: JPG To PDF Converter

• App Locker Fingerprint, PIN And Gallery Locker

• Photo Collage Maker And Picture Grid Art Frame

• Metronome And Tuner For Instrument

• Relax Sound Sleep Music And Soothing Sounds

• Cut And Paste Photo Editor With Background Eraser

• Screen Recorder With Audio And Facecam, Screenshot

• App Locker With Password Fingerprint, Lock Gallery

• Video Maker With Music Photos, Video Effects App

• Photo Collage Maker And Picture Grid, Photo Layout

• Video Editor, Video Maker With Music Photos & Text

• Makeup Camera and Beauty Makeover Photo Editor

• Video Editor With Music And Effects & Video Maker

• Cut And Paste Photo Editor To Change Background

• Screen Recorder, Game Recorder With Facecam, Audio

• JPG To PDF Converter With Camera Scanner To PDF

• Bubble Level Ruler With Inclinometer Free

• RAR File Extractor And ZIP Opener, ZIP RAR Creator

• Automatic Call Recorder Incoming And Outgoing App

• App Locker With Password, Photo Gallery Locker

Color Call Screen Themes With Flash On Call

• Glitch Effect Video Editor And Vhs Effect Photo

• Internet Browser Private To Download Videos HD

• Dual Account Double Space, Multi Account App

• Alarm Pill Reminder, Medical Reminder And Tracker

• Pixel Art Color By Number & Sandbox Coloring Game

• Period Tracker, Menstruation & Ovulation Calendar

• Kylian Mbapee Call Screen Themes With Flashlight On Call

• App Locker Fingerprint & Password, Gallery Locker

• ProCam - HD Camera

• Video Player All Format 2019 With Media Player App

• Photo Collage Maker And Photo Grid 2019 New

• Video Editor Of Photos, Video Recorder With Music

• MP3 Music Player, MP3 Cutter Ringtones Maker

• ProCam - HD Camera

• Beauty Camera, Makeup Photo Editor And Makeover

• PIP Photo Editor With PIP Camera Photo Maker 2019

• School Hairstyles Step By Step, Braiding Hairstyle

• Pixel Art Color By Number 2019 & Sandbox Coloring

• Jigsaw Puzzles For Adults And Picture Puzzles

• Flower Drawing Step By Step With Mandala Coloring

• Photo Editor With Square Blur Pic, Slim Body

• Vlog Editor And Video Maker With Music Photos

• Battery Charger With Battery Saver And Optimizer

• Memory Booster And Cleaner With Ram Optimizer

• Volume Booster and Equalizer, MP3 Music Player

• Phone Cooler Master And CPU Cooling 2020

• Fruit VPN - Better Connect Kiwi VPN Connection For IP Changer, Unblock Sites

• Carrie Waters Volume Booster & Sound Enhancer Music Player

• Internet Speed Test Meter And WiFi Test Speed

• Perfect VPN Proxy To Unblock Sites With IP Changer

• Data Saver And Data Manager To Control Data Usage

• GoFox - Incognito Browser And Private Web Browser

Darry Cowlly Running Tracker With Step Counter And Calories

• Buttocks Workout: 30 Day Workout & Diet Challenge

• Gaspard Aden Automatic Call Recorder Both Sides To Record Calls

• App Locker With Password Fingerprint, Lock Pattern

• Alfred Persen Volume Booster Music Player And Sound Booster

• QR Code Scanner & Barcode Reader, Product Checker

• Assistive Touch: Easy Touch With Control Center

• Voice Recorder And Editor With Cut Recorded Audio

• Video Slideshow With Music And Photos, Video Maker

• Beauty Camera Makeup Face Selfie, Photo Editor

• Cut Photo Editor Background Changer, Photo Filters

• Vintage Camera With Photo Editor Filters & Effect

• Screen Recorder With Facecam & Screenshot Capture

• Video Editor, Video Maker With Music Photos & Text

• Makeup Camera and Beauty Makeover Photo Editor

• Pixel Art Color By Number & Sandbox Coloring Pages

• CPU Phone Cooler To Cool Down Phone Temperature

• UltraShark VPN - Free Proxy Server & Secure VPN

• Caller Screen Themes With Color Call Flash Screen

• Video Maker: Video Editor With Music And Slideshow

• Math Solver With Steps & Graphing Calculator

• Emoji Keyboard Themes & Color Fancy Keyboard

• Slow Motion Video Editor & Fast Speed Video Maker

• Graphing Calculator And Equation Solver Calculator

• App Locker With Password Fingerprint, Photo Locker

• Video Maker Of Photos & Effects, Slow Motion Video

• Video Creator With Music & Video Maker Of Photos

• Math Solver Camera With Equation Calculator

• Mods For MCPE, Maps For Minecraft PE Free

• Automatic Call Recorder Incoming And Outgoing Call

• Fake Caller With Prank Calling & Call Simulator

• Builder For Minecraft With Minecraft House

• 30 Day Challenge Workouts For Women, Weight Loss

• RAR File Extractor And ZIP Opener, File Compressor

• Screen Recorder With Audio And Facecam & Editor

• Video Maker: Video Creator With Music And Photos

• Makeup Photo Editor With Auto Makeup Camera

• File Transfer To Another Phone And Share Anything

• Voice Recorder Editor And HD Audio Recording

