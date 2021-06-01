AMD Radeon RX 6000M series GPUs for laptops launched: Know details

Image Source : AMD AMD Radeon RX 6000M series GPUs for laptops launched.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Tuesday unveiled new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile GPUs, including the top-of-stack Radeon RX 6800M which is touted as the fastest AMD Radeon GPU for laptops.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics are built on breakthrough AMD 'RDNA 2' gaming architecture, delivering up to 1.5 times higher performance or up to 43 percent lower power at the same performance level compared to the earlier AMD RDNA architecture.

"The Radeon RX 6800M aims to deliver desktop-class performance to power ultra-high frame rate 1440p gaming anywhere," the company said during the virtual 'Computex 2021' tech event.

The company also introduced the AMD ‘Advantage Design Framework' to deliver the next generation of premium, high-performance gaming laptops.

The first AMD Advantage laptops are expected to be available from leading OEMs beginning this month.

"There have been incredible advances in gaming over the last several years, with powerful technologies allowing desktop PCs to deliver high-octane, beautifully complex and immersive worlds like never before," said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD.

"We are excited to bring the high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 2 architecture to next-generation laptops to unlock the same level of high-performance experiences and true-to-life visuals for mobile gamers," he added.

In addition, the company unveiled AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), a cutting-edge spatial upscaling technology designed to boost framerates up to 2.5 times in select titles at 4K resolution.

"More than 10 game developers plan to integrate FSR into their top titles and game engines in 2021, with the first games supporting FSR expected to be available later this month," the company informed. AMD Advantage laptops from Lenovo and MSI are expected to be available later this year, the company announced.

(with IANS inputs)