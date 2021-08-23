Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Amazon Prime Video now allows users to add profile images of their favourite characters.

Amazon Prime Video has started rolling out a new feature that basically allows users to set profile images inspired by popular characters in Amazon Original movies and TV shows. These popular characters include Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan) from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) from The Boys. The feature will be made available to customers all over the world, including users in India. It will also be supported on all devices including PC and smartphones.

The Prime Video users will be able to choose from a selection of Amazon Original characters from movies and series including Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Bosch, The Boys, Coming 2 America, Fleabag, Good Omens, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Invincible, Sylvie’s Love, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, One Night in Miami…, Making the Cut, Hunters, Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War, The Wilds, Upload, Troop Zero, Hanna, The Expanse and Carnival Row.

Here’s how to change or select a Prime Video profile image:

On the Prime Video app on iOS, Android devices, and Fire Tablets

Tap on My Stuff at the bottom of your Prime Video app screen.

Click on the profile name to open a drop-down menu, then select Edit.

Choose the profile whose image you want to change.

On the Edit Profile screen, tap your profile image and make a selection from the available list.

When creating a new profile, click the profile image and make a selection from the available list.

Before beginning with the process, make sure the Prime Video app on your device is up-to-date.

On the Prime Video website

On the Prime Video home page, click the profile name next to Who's Watching? Click on Manage Profiles, and then click the profile you want to edit. Click on the profile image and make a selection from the available list When creating a new profile, click the profile image and make a selection from the available list.

On the Prime Video app on supported connected devices

Select the profile image in the top menu. Use your device's remote control to highlight the profile you wish to edit, then select Edit below it. Select the profile image and make a selection from the available list. When creating a new profile, use your device’s remote control to click on the profile image and make a selection from the available list.