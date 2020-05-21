Amazon takes on Fortnite, launches big league PC game 'Crucible'

Image Source : CRUCIBLE Crucible is free to play

Betting big on the growing gaming industry, Amazon on Wednesday launched its first big-budget PC game called ‘Crucible that is a free, team-based action shooter where your gameplay is defined by the choices you make. Developed by Amazon Game Studios, the game competes with Fortnite and Apex Legends. Fortnite recently said it has more than 350 million registered users.

"Pick a hunter and join a match. You'll need to coordinate with your teammates, take advantage of your hunter's unique upgrades as you level up, and adapt to the ever-changing conditions of battle," Amazon said in a statement. Each of Crucible's 10 hunters comes with their own unique set of abilities — how you use them is up to you.

"Whether you join the fight as the evil genius Tosca with her acid scattergun or the robot Bugg and his seedpod turrets, there's a hunter to fit your playstyle," according to the game description.

This is Amazon's first major release. The company already owns a popular live-streaming gaming platform Twitch which it bought for &970 million.

"We want to make games that resonate with a very large audience of players," Mike Frazzini, vice president of Amazon Games, told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"Ultimately the players will get to decide whether or not we succeed".

The three game modes in Crucible are Hives which are lethal drone-spitting terrors that spawn across the battlefield. Then there are Alpha Hunters. Once you fall in combat, that's it. Eight teams of two fight to be the last team — or solo hunter — standing.

If your teammate dies, you can form a temporary alliance with another hunter, but that temporary truce will be broken if both of you make it to the final three. Essence harvesters are scattered across Crucible's surface. Each one you control generates Essence points for your eight-player team.

"Each harvester your enemies hold will cancel out your own. You'll need to control a majority of harvesters in order to rack up any Essence—the more, the better. You can also take out enemy hunters for points. The first team to 100 points wins," said Amazon.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage