Amazfit GTS 2 Mini with AMOLED display launched in India: Price, features

Amazfit has just announced the launch of the Amazfit GTS 2 mini smartwatch. The smartwatch is set to go on sale in the Indian markets on December 26 with a price tag of just Rs 6,999. The newest addition to the popular GT 2 Series, the GTS 2 mini-packs in a vast array of technological features to make life healthier and more fun at an attractive price that offers outstanding value.

"Menstrual Cycle tracking by the GTS 2 mini offers female cycle tracking to follow the length of menstrual cycles, identify fertile days and give women insights into their cycle," the company said in a statement.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini has an Always-on 1.55-inch AMOLED Display which has high 301 ppi resolution and a smoothly curved borderless 2.5D glass display.

It has an Aluminum alloy body, supports 70+ sports modes, GPS + GLONASS, 50-meter (5ATM) water resistance and promises up to 21 days of battery life with normal mode.

The smartwatch features a BioTracker, 2PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor. It also packs a bunch of sensors that include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.

