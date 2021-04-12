Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : ACER Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India.

Acer on Monday announced the launch of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. The laptop has been made available at a starting price of Rs. 69,999. The laptop that features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display is available at Acer Online Store and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

"Acer Nitro series gaming comes with a rich legacy of offering powerful gaming performance and latest technology and patented cooling technology at value price points," said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

The latest Nitro 5 comes with the latest 11th generation Intel Core H35 series gaming processors which "offers truly outstanding performance for the price and shows our deep collaboration with Intel to deliver the best for the Indian gamers," Goel added.

Gamers can have blur-free gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time with a screen-to-body ratio of 80 per cent with narrow 7.02mm bezels.

The laptop is powered by the latest 11th gen Intel Core H-series processor designed for ultra-portable gaming and is paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The new Nitro 5 comes with Planet 9 access. It is an eSports platform filled with a community of like-minded gamers from aspiring eSports athletes to hardcore professionals, the company said.

(with IANS inputs)