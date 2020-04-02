COVID-19 | Aarogya Setu is an Indian Coronavirus tracking app for Android, iOS: Here’s how it works

Aarogya Setu

The Indian Government has a launched a new Coronavirus tracker app -- Aarogya Setu -- as part of its contribution in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracker app's primary aim is to notify users whether or not they are at the risk of catching COVID-19. The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Read on to know all about the new Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracker app.

Aarogya Setu app: What is it?

Aarogya Setu, which translates from Sanskrit to 'a bridge of health.' tells users if they can catch Coronavirus and makes use of GPS and Bluetooth to determine if a person is near or have been in contact with a Coronavirus-infected person. The app aims to tell people about the 'best' practices they can follow and the apt sources they can refer to so that people can cope well with the ongoing virus outbreak.

The app is available in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, among others and needs permission to access a user's location (which is required to be on always), Bluetooth, and data. The app claims to share the user data only with the Government of India and not third parties.

Aarogya Setu app: How to download?

The Aarogya Setu app is available for both Android and iOS users and can be downloaded via both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Go to either Google Play Store or the App Store

Look for Aarogya Setu in the search bar

Hit the Install option to download it

Aarogya Setu app: How to use?

Here's how you can use the Aarogya Setu app by following these simple steps:

Aarogya Setu app

Once the Aarogya Setu app is downloaded, open the app on either your Android or iOS device

Select the preferred language from 11 language options

You need to go past a couple of screens that give an idea about the app

Following this, provide the app with device location, Bluetooth, and data sharing permissions and click I Agree. Don't forget to turn on the Bluetooth of your smartphone

Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify with an OTP received

Fill in your personal details such as gender, full name, age, profession, travel history, and then click on the Submit option

Once all this is done, you will know if you are at the risk of getting Coronavirus, help centres, a self-assessment test, and more Coronavirus related information. Additionally, the app asks you to use the app from time-to-time to remain updated.

To recall, last week, MeitY introduced the Corona Kavach app solving a similar purpose. However, the app is in beta as of now and is available only for Android users. The Aarogya Setu app has a cleaner and simpler UI as compared to Corona Kavach and is available for both Android and iOS users. Another distinguishing feature between both apps is that Corona Kavach also lists down the number of active Coronavirus cases in the country.

