7-year-old's gaming addiction forces father to sell his car: Read full story

Follow us on Image Source : TRIANGLE NEWS 7-year-old's gaming addiction forces father to sell his car.

A doctor living in the UK was shocked to find a bill of £1,300 that came from the in-game purchases that his son made using his iPhone. Due to the hefty bill, the doctor was forced to sell his family car. The seven-year-old spent the amount while playing Dragons: Rise of Berk.

This incident took place in North Wales, UK, where Ashaz played the iPhone game for an hour and it cost his father close to INR 1.33 lakh. In order to speed up his game progress, he made several in-app purchases that ranged from £1.99 to £99.99. The total amount of these purchases came to £1,289.70 (roughly Rs 1.33 lakh).

The father, Muhammad Mutaza, found out about this soon after the hefty purchases were made. However, it got too late and the 41-year-old consultant endocrinologist was already charged the hefty sum on his credit card.

He was shocked to find that the free version of the game allowed unlimited purchases to youngsters.

In an interview with Daily Mail, he pointed out how the game allowed any number of transactions of up to £99.99 to players. As the game was developed for kids, the amount of purchasing power is just too much, he argued.

At first, Muhammad thought that he was a victim to some sort of a scam. However, when he scrolled through his e-mails, he realised that the charges were made through his Apple account. Muhammad did raise a complaint to Apple, post which the company refunded him £207 (roughly Rs 21,000).