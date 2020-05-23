Here are the 5 must-have gadgets you can invest in amid COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : BENQ BenQ GV1 portable projector can also connect to a Bluetooth speaker.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not only shocked the whole world but has impacted our lives in a tremendous manner. Work-from-home culture has been normalized around the globe and people are now taking more precautions than ever when it comes to their health.

While technology was earlier used as a tool to simplify our lives, the latest tech innovations are also helping us frame our life in such a way that we adapt to the post-COVID-19 world. Here’s a list of some gadgets that you can buy to stay safe and stay entertained during the ongoing Lockdown 4.0:

BenQ GV1 Portable Projector

BenQ recently launched its GV1 portable projector. Due to the ongoing situation, we will not be going to movie theaters for a foreseeable future. Also, the content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other apps are managing to keep us entertained. However, a lot of us tend to miss that big-screen experience. With BenQ GV1 you can not only bring the bigger picture to your home but also travel with it once the lockdown comes to rest.

The portable projector also comes with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which means you can always stay connected to the internet and also hook up a Bluetooth speaker with it for a great audio experience. It is currently available for a price of Rs. 39,999.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Image Source : XIAOMI Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes in at a price of Rs. 17,999.

Xiaomi was once known for offering great smartphones at a lower price point. Now, the company has a huge portfolio filled with smartphones, Smart TVs, mobile accessories as well as a wide range of IoT devices. Adding to the portfolio, the company recently launched the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Designed for Indian homes, the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner has both sweeping and mopping functions.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we all need our homes to be clean and hygienic enough. This vacuum cleaner ensures that on just a click of a button. It can also communicate with your smartphone using the Mi Home app. Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is currently available with a price tag of Rs. 17,999.

Netgear Orbi RBK50 Mesh Wi-Fi System

Image Source : NETGEAR Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi setup can enhance your internet experience at home.

With people getting used to the Work from home system, they are facing a lot of Wi-Fi issues. Sometimes people are just forced to sit at one part of their house due to the Wi-Fi connectivity issues. Netgear Orbi RBK50 Mesh Wi-Fi setup aims to fix that for your home.

The mesh network created by the Orbi RBK50 ensures that the Wi-Fi signals travel through a huge area. No matter where you are at your home, you will get consistent internet connectivity thus levelling up your productivity at home. The mesh Wi-Fi system comes in at a starting price of Rs. 24,499.

Chilli International's Killer 100

Image Source : STAUNCH.COM It has become a necessity during COVID-19.

Hong Kong-based Chilli International has announced the launch of the Killer 100 Blue Ray disinfection machine. It is a light-weight multipurpose machine that can be used at home with ease in day-to-day life. Killer 100 Blue Ray disinfection machine comes equipped with a 280 ml bottle with a spraying capacity of 22 ml per minute. It operates on 1300 w power and requires a preheating time of 1 min before use.

The machine is suitable for use on human skin when sprayed from a distance of at least 2-3 feet. It can be used with a liquid disinfectant prescribed by a medical professional or doctor. The bottle should not be filled with a flammable liquid under any circumstance. It can also come in handy at disinfecting vegetables, parcels and more. The Killer 100 is available for Rs. 6,999 via Amazon and Flipkart.

CloudWalker Burst E3000 SoundBar

Image Source : CLOUDWALKER CloudWalker Soundbar can help you enhance your movie-watching experience.

The CloudWalker Burst E3000 is a 2.1 Channel 100 W Soundbar. It is accompanied by a 60W External Subwoofer for powerful and deep bass. Along with full-range sound drivers, it also offers party light mode with 11 LED light effects. The soundbar also supports Bluetooth 5.0, which means you can always connect your smartphone to enjoy the great sound experience. It also offers multiple connectivity ports ensuring all kinds of TVs can connect without a problem. The soundbar is currently available for a price of Rs. 7,999.

