These Motorola phones will receive Android 11 update soon: Is your phone in the list?

Image Source : MOTOROLA List of Motorola devices receiving the Android 11 update.

Motorola has finally confirmed a complete list of smartphones that will be receiving the latest Android 11 update. The list comprises of a total of 23 Motorola smartphones and they are set to receive the update in the coming months. The list includes some of the popular models, including the Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+, Motorola One 5G and many more.

Other Motorola smartphones that are scheduled to get the Android 11 update soon include the Motorola One Action, Motorola One Fusion, Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola One Hyper, Motorola One Vision, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Moto G Fast, Moto G Power, Moto G Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto G9, Moto G9 Play, Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Power, Moto G8 and the Moto G8 Power.

While the aforementioned 22 smartphones belong to Motorola, the company also threw in the Lenovo K12 Note in the list, which is a smartphone from Motorola's parent company, Lenovo.

Motorola has not mentioned the exact timelines for smartphones. However, the update on these smartphones is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. As Motorola devices offer near to stock Android experience, the Android 11 update should bring all the features introduced by Google including the popular chat bubbles, priority conversations, improved media controls, and more.

In an official blog about the upcoming update, Motorola said, “Motorola One Action launched on the Android One platform only in Latin America and Europe, excluding Russia and received OS upgrades to Android 10 and will receive Android 11. Motorola One Actions sold in the United States and Canada are not part of the Android One Platform and will not receive Android 11.”

