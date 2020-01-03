Users sent record-breaking 100 billion WhatsApp messages on New Year’s Eve

Image Source : PIXABAY 100 billion WhatsApp messages sent on New Year's eve

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is arguably the most popular messaging platform and we seem to be unable to live without it. This is proven further by a new revelation, which throws light on the record-breaking number of WhatsApp messages sent on New Year’s eve. Read on to know more:

Recording-breaking New Year messages on WhatsApp

It is suggested that around 100 billion messages were sent and received on WhatsApp on New Year’s eve. The number is for WhatsApp users around the globe, sent in a 24-hour period on December 31.

Out of the 100 billion users, 20 billion messages were exchanged only in India. This accounts for around one-fifth of the total number of WhatsApp messages shared on New Year’s eve. Additionally, 12 billion messages were images.

It is further suggested that the 100 billion number of WhatsApp messages sent has broken the record of WhatsApp messages sent in a single day since its inception around 10 years ago.

The number isn’t surprising given that WhatsApp is the widely-used messaging app and maximum users are from India.

