Monday, February 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gaming
  5. Free Fire Judgement Ironface bundle: What it offers, how to get and more

Free Fire Judgement Ironface bundle: What it offers, how to get and more

 Free Fire has recently released the Judgement Ironface bundle for a limited time in the Diamond Royale section. Here's what the bundle has on offer:

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2021 14:42 IST
free fire
Image Source : FREE FIRE

Free Fire Judgement Ironface bundle now available.

Free Fire is currently one of the most popular mobiles games and it has grabbed even more attention in India since the ban of PUBG Mobile. The company is working on attracting even more gamers by offering new updates, bundles and more. Free Fire has recently released the Judgement Ironface bundle for a limited time in the Diamond Royale section. Here's what the bundle has on offer:

Free Fire Judgement Ironface bundle

The all-new Judgement Ironface bundle contains Judgement Ironface set, magic cubes, cube fragments, and other tops and bottoms. It also brings a Neolithic top, bottom, mask, and shoes. Lastly, the Paleolithic top, bottom, mask, and shoes set are also included in the bundle as separate items.

The gamers can use the magic cube to redeem exchangeable sets from the exchange menu. In order to obtain a magic cube, the users will require one hundred cube fragments.

Furthermore, the bundle also brings bonus rewards for spinning multiple times. The rewards for total spins are:

  • 1 Spin: 3 tokens5 Spins: Cube fragment, three tokens, fragment crate
  • 10 Spins: Cube fragment, ten tokens, five resupply map
  • 25 Spins: cube fragment, ten tokens, five summon airdrops
  • 50 Spins: Cube fragment, 20 tokens, five pet foods

In case you are interested in getting the bundle, you will need to spend diamonds or vouchers for spinning. Six hundred diamonds or ten vouchers will provide 10+1 spins for the bundle. As the user spins, they will get their lucky counter to increase, providing a better chance to obtain the grand prize.

Free Fire Judgement Ironface bundle is available to spin for the next 20 days.

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News