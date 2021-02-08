Free Fire Judgement Ironface bundle: What it offers, how to get and more

Image Source : FREE FIRE Free Fire Judgement Ironface bundle now available.

Free Fire is currently one of the most popular mobiles games and it has grabbed even more attention in India since the ban of PUBG Mobile. The company is working on attracting even more gamers by offering new updates, bundles and more. Free Fire has recently released the Judgement Ironface bundle for a limited time in the Diamond Royale section. Here's what the bundle has on offer:

Free Fire Judgement Ironface bundle

The all-new Judgement Ironface bundle contains Judgement Ironface set, magic cubes, cube fragments, and other tops and bottoms. It also brings a Neolithic top, bottom, mask, and shoes. Lastly, the Paleolithic top, bottom, mask, and shoes set are also included in the bundle as separate items.

The gamers can use the magic cube to redeem exchangeable sets from the exchange menu. In order to obtain a magic cube, the users will require one hundred cube fragments.

Furthermore, the bundle also brings bonus rewards for spinning multiple times. The rewards for total spins are:

1 Spin: 3 tokens5 Spins: Cube fragment, three tokens, fragment crate

10 Spins: Cube fragment, ten tokens, five resupply map

25 Spins: cube fragment, ten tokens, five summon airdrops

50 Spins: Cube fragment, 20 tokens, five pet foods

In case you are interested in getting the bundle, you will need to spend diamonds or vouchers for spinning. Six hundred diamonds or ten vouchers will provide 10+1 spins for the bundle. As the user spins, they will get their lucky counter to increase, providing a better chance to obtain the grand prize.

Free Fire Judgement Ironface bundle is available to spin for the next 20 days.