Redmi's new 5G phone with 5160mAh battery now available for just Rs 412 per month There has been a significant price cut on the Redmi A4 5G. This Redmi phone is now available for Rs 2,000 less than its launch price. Additionally, there are bank offers available with its purchase.

New Delhi:

You can now bring home the budget-friendly 5G smartphone launched this year by Redmi at an incredibly low price. Available on Amazon, this phone can be yours for just Rs 412 as an EMI option. It boasts impressive features, including a robust 5160mAh battery and a 50MP dual camera setup. Furthermore, there are attractive bank offers available when you purchase this device.

Redmi A4 5G offers

The Redmi A4 5G comes in two storage variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB. The starting price for this phone is Rs 8,498, while the top variant is priced at Rs 9,498. Initially launched at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, it provides great value for money. You can choose between two appealing colours: Purple and Black. Additionally, you'll receive a cashback of Rs 254 upon purchase, and it’s available with an easy EMI of Rs 412.

Redmi A4 5G specifications

This budget smartphone from Redmi features a large 6.88-inch display, supporting a 120Hz high refresh rate. It also comes with TUV triple certified eye care protection and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, the phone includes 4GB RAM and offers up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable for more space. It features a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock for convenient access.

With a powerful 5,160mAh battery, the Redmi A4 5G ensures long-lasting use, complete with 18W USB Type-C charging capabilities. Notably, the phone comes bundled with a 33W charger. It also includes features like a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, and dual-band WiFi.

At the back, the Redmi A4 5G sports a dual camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP main AI camera and a secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 5MP camera. This device runs on HyperOS, based on the latest Android 14 platform.

ALSO READ: Vivo confirms new phone launch featuring 50MP selfie camera, 7000mAh battery