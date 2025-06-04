Vivo confirms new phone launch featuring 50MP selfie camera, 7000mAh battery Vivo T4 Ultra will be the third smartphone in Vivo's T4 Series in India. The smartphone will feature 10x telephoto macro zoom capacity.

New Delhi:

Vivo is set to launch a new device, the Vivo T4 Ultra, in India very soon. If you’re planning to buy a new phone, it might be worth your while to hold off for just a few more days, as this phone promises a host of impressive features. The Vivo T4 Ultra will be the third addition to the company’s T4 series. Vivo has officially announced that the T4 Ultra will make its debut in India on June 11, 2025, with the launch event scheduled for 12 noon. For those eager to purchase this smartphone, it will be available on the e-commerce site Flipkart. Alongside the launch date, the company has also revealed a glimpse of the phone's design.

Vivo T4 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Vivo T4 Ultra boasts an exceptional camera setup that photography enthusiasts will surely appreciate. It features a triple camera system on the rear, incorporating a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and another 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Vivo T4 Ultra offers 3x periscope telephoto zoom and a 10x telephoto macro zoom sensor. Additionally, it includes impressive 100x digital zoom functionality. For selfie lovers, this smartphone is equipped with a stunning 50-megapixel front camera.

As for the price, while Vivo has yet to disclose an official figure, speculations suggest that it may be launched in the budget segment around Rs 35,000. This smartphone is expected to compete with premium offerings from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and IQ.

Looking at other standout features, the Vivo T4 Ultra will come with a captivating 6.78-inch curved OLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. This device promises to deliver excellent performance for multitasking and everyday use, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Furthermore, if leaks are to be believed, it could house a substantial 7000mAh battery, supporting 90W fast charging. The smartphone will run on Android 15 right out of the box.

