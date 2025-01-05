Redmi Note 13 256GB receives significant price drop on Flipkart, now you can save Rs 7,000

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Note 13 5G

Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi hold a significant share of the Indian smartphone market, particularly in the budget and midrange segments. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone priced between 15,000 to 20,000 rupees, you’ll be pleased to hear that there’s an exciting development. The price of the highly sought-after Redmi Note 13 5G has seen a substantial decrease, allowing you to grab it at an attractive price with fantastic discounts available right now.

The e-commerce platform Flipkart is passing on a special New Year’s gift to customers interested in the Redmi Note 13 5G. The company has slashed its price significantly. If you’re looking for a stylish, feature-rich smartphone that delivers strong performance over the years, this device is a great choice. It boasts an impressive camera system and a robust chipset, complemented by its vibrant display.

Redmi Note 13 5G discount

The Redmi Note 13 5G is available in Graphite Black, Arctic White, Ocean Teal, and Prism Gold color options. Currently, the 256GB model is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 24,999. Thanks to a generous New Year discount of 28 percent, it’s now available for just Rs 17,973. Additionally, if you make your purchase using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you’ll enjoy an extra 5 percentt cashback.

Redmi Note 13 5G specifications

Launched in January 2024, the Redmi Note 13 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Running on Android 13 straight out of the box, this smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6080 chipset. You can choose between configurations of up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with UFS 2.2 support for faster file access.

In terms of photography, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G comes equipped with a triple camera setup, including a stellar 108MP main sensor. For selfies and video calls, you’ll find a 16-megapixel front camera that captures stunning images.

