Redmi disrupts market with sub-Rs 10,000 5G smartphone packed with impressive features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redmi 14C

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has introduced an affordable 5G smartphone in India, marking its debut in early 2025. This budget-friendly device boasts an array of impressive features. Powered by a robust 5160mAh battery and equipped with 8GB of RAM, the Redmi 14C 5G serves as an upgraded version of last year’s Redmi 13C 5G. The company has made significant enhancements, ranging from the phone's design to its hardware specifications.

Redmi 14C 5G India price

The new Redmi phone is available in three storage variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB, and 6GB RAM + 128GB. The starting price for the base model is Rs 9,999, while the other two variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Interested buyers can choose from three stylish color options: Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black. The initial sale will take place on January 10 at 12 noon on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through Xiaomi's official e-store and various retail outlets.

Redmi 14C 5G specifications

This budget smartphone features a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, boasting TUV low-blue light certification. The company asserts that it provides one of the best displays within its segment.

The Redmi 14C 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Running on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14, this device is fueled by a sizable 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, it includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with an IP51 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the photography front, the Redmi 14C 5G sports a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Enhanced by AI capabilities, the camera aims to elevate your photographic experience.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes released today offer variety of free rewards