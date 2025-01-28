Realme GT 7 Pro gets a massive Rs 7000 discount; now available for Rs 1934 per month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Realme GT 7 Pro price cut

If you're in the market for a powerful gaming smartphone, there's some great news for you! Realme recently launched its Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone in India last November. This device is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display, along with options for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP triple rear camera setup and the 16MP front camera. Additionally, this phone serves as an AI powerhouse, packed with an array of features such as AI-based image editing tools, gaming enhancements like AI Super Resolution for 1.5K graphics, and AI-driven summarization and translation tools.

Recently, this smartphone has experienced a significant price drop. Initially launched at a starting price of Rs 59,999, it now allows users to save a substantial amount on their purchase. Here’s everything you need to know!

The Realme GT 7 Pro has recently launched in India, offering two versions with different storage options. Originally priced at Rs 59,999 for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and Rs 65,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version, the prices have now been lowered. The new prices are Rs 54,998 for the first model and Rs 59,998 for the second.

Additionally, if you're looking to buy this smartphone, there's an extra offer available. Customers using a Canara Bank credit card can receive a discount of Rs 2,250. With this discount, the effective starting price for the smartphone can be as low as Rs 52,748.

The Realme GT 7 Pro boasts a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display that supports FHD+ resolution and offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With an IP69 rating, this device is well-equipped to handle dust and water exposure. Notably, it was the first smartphone in India to showcase the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This powerful chipset is complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of fast UFS 4.0 internal storage.

In terms of photography, the GT 7 Pro features an impressive triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary sensor with the Sony IMX906, a 50MP telephoto lens with the Sony IMX882, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera ready to capture your best moments. Out of the box, the device is set to run on Android 15, providing a rich user experience.

