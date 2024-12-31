Poco X7 Series, featuring an IP68 build, set to launch in India next month

Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco X7

Poco is all set to launch a new smartphone series in India. The upcoming Poco X7 series will arrive in India next month. The company has announced its launch date. The series will include a Pro variant along with the base variant. The company has also confirmed the availability details of the smartphones ahead of its launch. The base variant will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset whereas the Pro variant is said to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC.

Poco X7 Series India launch and availability

The Poco X7 series is set to launch in India on January 9 at 5:30 PM IST, as announced in a post on X by the company. The promotional poster reveals that these upcoming smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

The lineup is anticipated to feature the standard Poco X7 and the Poco X7 Pro. In a separate thread, Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon clarified that there won’t be a "Neo" variant in this series.

Poco X7 Series specifications (expected)

The Poco X7 is anticipated to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, with options for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Pro variant is expected to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. Both models are projected to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

The standard Poco X7 may include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display could support HDR10+, TÜV Rheinland eye care certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Pro version is likely to feature a 6.67-inch CrystalRez 1.5K AMOLED display with a 2,560Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits.

In terms of cameras, the Poco X7 may be equipped with a 50-megapixel main rear camera that includes OIS support and 2x optical zoom. The Pro version could offer a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, OIS, and 4K video recording capabilities. The base model is expected to have a 20-megapixel sensor.

Both the Poco X7 and X7 Pro are likely to feature IP68-rated constructions for dust and water resistance. The standard model may contain a 5,110mAh battery with 45W TurboCharging support, while the Pro variant might offer a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired HyperCharging support.

