iQOO Neo 10R launched in India at Rs 26,999, set to challenge Redmi Note 14 Pro The iQOO Neo 10R features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Interested buyers can take advantage of offers up to Rs 4,000 to lower the price of the smartphone.

iQOO has launched a new smartphone in India, the iQoo Neo 10R, which joins the ranks of the company's Neo Series. This lineup also features the Neo 9 Pro, released in February of the previous year. The iQOO Neo 10R showcases several impressive attributes, including the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, an AMOLED display boasting a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel lens, and a robust 6,400mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Here are all the essential details you need to know.

iQOO Neo 10R India price and availability

The iQOO Neo 10R is now up for grabs, starting at Rs 26,999 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need more space, the 8GB RAM + 256GB version is priced at Rs 28,999, while the powerhouse 12GB RAM + 256GB model is available for Rs 30,999. This sleek smartphone comes in two colours: MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue.

Interested buyers can purchase it through Amazon or the iQOO India online store, with pre-booking kicking off today. Buyers who pre-book the iQOO Neo 10R will enjoy a 12-month extended warranty and a hassle-free setup upon delivery for only Rs 99.

In addition to this, there are some attractive deals, including a Rs. 2,000 discount on bank transactions and a Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus. With eligible bank cards, you can get the device for as low as Rs. 24,999. For those who pre-order, the phones will be ready for pickup starting March 18, and general sales will begin on March 19.

iQOO Neo 10R specifications

The iQOO Neo 10R is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that operates on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15. It boasts a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering a resolution of 1,260 x 2,800 pixels, a lightning-fast 120Hz refresh rate, impressive 4,500 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. This display is designed for gamers with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and is protected by Schott Xensation Up glass. Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and supported by an Adreno GPU, it comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers a maximum storage capacity of 256GB using UFS 3.1 technology.

For photography enthusiasts, the iQOO Neo 10R features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera by Sony and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, a 32-megapixel CMOS sensor is perfect for selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the iQOO Neo 10R supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, along with GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, NavIC, GNSS, and QZSS. It also includes a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device is equipped with various sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and an infrared remote control, along with an optical fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. Additionally, its build is rated IP65 for water and dust resistance.

The iQOO Neo 10R is powered by a robust 6,400mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. Measuring 75.88 x 163.72 x 7.98 mm and weighing approximately 196 grams, it combines power and elegance in a sleek package.

