iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max dummy units surface, providing first glimpse of their potential design A leak has emerged regarding the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, revealing their front and back panels. Both Pro models from Apple appear to differ significantly from the standard versions.

Recently, dummy units of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have appeared online, unveiling the overall design of these premium models in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Apple is gearing up for a significant upgrade this year compared to last year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and hints of this enhancement are evident in the leaked dummy units.

In addition to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, dummy models of the other two variants—iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air—have also been revealed. X user Sonny Dickson shared these images and stated that Apple is set to introduce substantial improvements to its iPhones this year.

According to reports, both the iPhone 17 Pro models will incorporate glass and metal in their construction, as observed in the leaked units. The pictures shared by Dickson show glass used in the phone's lower section, while aluminum is seen on the upper part. A notable difference is also evident in the camera module, which will feature a triple-camera setup on the back, but with a redesigned configuration.

Similar to other models in this series, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will also boast a dynamic island display panel that activates for notifications or while streaming music. Furthermore, various hardware features are expected to differ among Apple's upcoming iPhones.

The display size for the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to be around 6.30 inches, and it will likely be powered by the new Apple A19 Pro Bionic chip. All models in the upcoming series are anticipated to include this cutting-edge A19 Pro processor, potentially offering up to 1TB of internal storage.

In addition to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 Air. Leaks about all models in this series have been circulating for quite some time now, leading up to an expected launch in September this year.

