iPhone 16 Pro gets biggest price cut ever, available for Rs 83,250 to eligible buyers: How to avail offer For the first time, a significant price cut has been announced for the iPhone 16 Pro. This flagship device from Apple may now be available for thousands of rupees less than its initial launch price.

New Delhi:

If you're considering purchasing an iPhone for vlogging and video recording, and you're waiting for the prices to drop, there is good news for you. The price of the iPhone 16 Pro has dropped for the first time, allowing customers to purchase this flagship device from Apple at a significantly lower cost than its launch price. Initially introduced in September last year for Rs 1,19,900, the phone can now be bought for under Rs 90,000. You can find the iPhone 16 Pro available on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

iPhone 16 Pro price cut

The iPhone 16 Pro comes in four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. After a flat discount of Rs 7,000, it is listed for Rs 1,12,900 on both e-commerce websites. Additionally, there’s a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 on its purchase, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,09,900.

If you have an old phone to trade in, you can take advantage of the exchange offer. For instance, if you trade in a 5-year-old iPhone 11 Pro Max, you could snag the iPhone 16 Pro for as low as Rs 86,250. With an extra Rs 3,000 discount applied, the total could drop to an attractive price of Rs 83,250. The exchange value will vary depending on your old phone's brand, model, and condition.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a stunning 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display and runs on Apple’s lightning-fast A18 Pro Bionic processor. Its impressive triple-camera setup includes a 48MP main camera and a 48MP secondary camera, along with an additional 12MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there's another 12MP camera. Packed with powerful features like Apple Intelligence and Dynamic Island, the iPhone 16 Pro truly stands out.

ALSO READ: AI's dark side: How it can threaten minors and why Google is in trouble?