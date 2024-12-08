iPhone 15 Plus price plummets by 22 percent as Amazon offers incredible deal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15 Plus discount

The price of the iPhone 15 has dropped again, making it a great time to consider buying one! After the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September, prices for the older models, like the iPhone 15, have been going down. Right now, there’s a significant discount on the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus was released in 2023, and if you purchase it now, it should serve you well for the next 5-6 years. It comes with a powerful processing chip, ensuring smooth performance for all your needs.

iPhone 15 Plus discount offer

If you’ve been waiting for a discount, Amazon has some fantastic offers available. They are currently offering a major price reduction on the iPhone 15 128GB model, which means you can save a lot of money. The current price for the iPhone 15 Plus is listed at Rs 89,600, but with a generous discount of 22 percent, you can get it for just Rs 69,900.

Additionally, there’s an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 available when using select bank cards, which could bring the price down to Rs 64,900. If you have an old smartphone, you might be able to trade it in for up to Rs 27,900 towards your purchase, depending on its condition.

iPhone 15 Plus features:

It has a stylish glass back and a sturdy aluminum frame.

The phone is water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about using it around water.

The screen size is 6.7 inches, protected by tough glass to prevent scratches.

It has a great camera system, perfect for taking high-quality photos and selfies.

You can choose a version with up to 512GB of storage space, which means plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos.

