Vivo U10 to be launched in India today: Expected price and specification

Vivo U10 launch event will begin at 12 PM today.

Vivo is set to launch its new U10 smartphone at 12 PM today. The device will be available as an online exclusive on Amazon and Vivo e-store. Ahead of the launch today, Amazon has listed the phone with specification detail. There is no confirmation about the price of the phone but it is expected to be priced under the sub Rs 15000 range.

The launch event for Vivo U10 is slated to begin at 12 and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Available in Electric Blue and Thunder Black Colors, the Vivo U 10 will sport a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. On the inside, the phone comes with a Qualcomm 665 processor bundled with 4 GB RAM and storage expandable up to 256 GB. The device will run on Android 9.0 Pie with Vivo's customized skin. Vivo U 10 will be powered by a 5000 mAH battery and an 18 W fast charger.

Talking about the camera, it gets a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary lens assisted by an 8 megapixel AI super wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait mode. The device is equipped with Vivo's Ultra Game Mode for a better gaming experience.