Best 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India: Galaxy M42 5G, Realme X7 and more

There are several smartphones in India that come with 5G support and in each smartphone price segment, you have some good options. But, when it comes to affordable 5G smartphone, options start to run thin.

So, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone, it might be a good idea to get a 5G phone so that it is future-ready. To help you decide which smartphone to buy, here's a list of the best 5G smartphones that are available in India with powerful hardware, a good set of cameras, and a massive battery.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Expanding its Galaxy M-series, Samsung has launched a new 5G smartphone -- Galaxy M42 5G -- in India, starting at Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports OneUI 3.1 interface. The Galaxy M42 5G smartphone comes in two storage models that include a 6GB+128GB variant and an 8GB+128GB variant, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

As part of an introductory offer, buyers can purchase Galaxy M42 5G at a special price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively, on Samsung.com and Amazon sale in May.

Some of the key specifications of the Galaxy M42 5G includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage that is expandable up to 1TB, 48MP quad-camera setup, which also includes 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 5MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 20MP front camera with 'selfie focus' for high-resolution selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

The Mi 10 is up for grabs at a starting price of Rs. 21,999 making it one of the cheapest 5G smartphone available in the country. Despite the cheaper price tag, the Xiaomi Mi 10i comes packed with top-notch features such as- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, a massive 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 108MP quad rear camera setup. The Mi 10i 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme X7 5G

The Realme X7 5G is yet another smartphone, which you can buy. The Realme X7 is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999 making it one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in India. Despite the affordable price tag, Realme X7 will also offer you good overall performance. The device offers a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 64MP quad rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is backed by a 4300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Also Read: Realme X7 Review: 5G becomes more accessible

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is up for grabs at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 making it the cheapest 5G smartphone available in India right now. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro offers a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, 16-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Oppo F19 Pro 5G

The Oppo F19 Pro one of the best 5G smartphones available in India right now. The Oppo F19 Pro 5G is available at a price of Rs 25,990 with 10 per cent instant discount on shopping with ICICI Bankcard. The Oppo F19 Pro comes packed the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel, 48MP quad rear camera setup, 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.