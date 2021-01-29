Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus First Look: A stunning new design

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in Phantom Silver.

Samsung recently announced the launch of the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 series. While we have already reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, we have just got our hands on the Galaxy S21 Plus. Unlike the S21 Ultra, the Plus variant is focused more towards the masses. It sits at the sweet spot where it offers a plethora of features at a more affordable price than its elder sibling.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has been introduced in India with a starting price of Rs. 81,999. At that price, the smartphone goes up against the likes of the Apple iPhone 12. The handset is available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Grey, Phantom Silver and Phantom Pink. We have the Phantom Silver colour variant and here’s your first look at it:

The all-new Galaxy S21 Plus offers a triple camera setup at the back. The camera setup looks quite subtle when compared to the Galaxy S20 series and offers a refreshing new look.

While the S20 series featured a glossy back design, the Galaxy S21 Plus flaunts a matte finish back, which significantly improves the in-hand feel of the device. However, this also makes the phone quite slippery. Moreover, Samsung flagships do not get a cover inside the box now.

Upfront, the dual-SIM handset features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with support for 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate.

It gets a punch-hole design, which houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera with support for Auto-HDR.

Samsung has also maintained a slim profile on the Galaxy S21 Plus making it an easy to carry device for the masses.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for purchase via Samsung.com as well as Samsung Exclusive Stores. The handsets are also available via e-commerce websites, Flipkart and Amazon.