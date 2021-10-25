Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12: What it offers and should you upgrade?

Follow us on Realme UI 3.0 update rolled out in Beta for Realme GT.

Realme entered the Indian market as a sub-brand of Oppo back in 2018. At that time, the company was using Oppo’s ColorOS for its smartphones. Over the years, the company has evolved a lot and they launched something called the Realme UI. While the Realme UI takes a lot of inspiration from ColorOS, it still manages to set apart. And now with the Realme UI 3.0, the company has taken a huge leap in terms of the software experience.

Realme has already announced the roadmap for the early access beta version of the Realme UI 3.0 and first in the queue is the Realme GT 888. Looking for feedbacks, the company has pushed the early beta version for the testers on the Realme GT 888. I installed the update on my Realme GT review unit and got a taste of the new update.

Realme UI 3.0 is based on the Android 12 operating system, which means that the new update brings a lot of the features that Google introduced with the new OS. Besides that, it also brings many of the features that we saw on Oppo’s ColorOS. Adding more flavour to everything, Realme topped it off with some exclusive customisations and features. Here’s everything you need to know about the new update.

What’s new?

As soon as you update your Realme smartphone, you will realise that not much has changed in terms of the way it looks. In terms of the UI elements, the Realme UI 3.0 looks similar to the Realme UI 2.0 and offers subtle changes all around.

Realme UI 3.0 offers a much cleaner software experience than before. The notification panel now looks much better than before. The white space is more than before and the icons have also been spaced out a little more than before. The company has also changed the stock icons and they now have a 3D effect on them.

In order to offer more customisation than before, the company has also added new wallpapers that are exclusive to the Realme UI 3.0. The company’s beloved Realmeow has also made an appearance here in the always-on display menu. Users can now use the Realmeow cat as their always-on display wallpaper.

Since Realme has now added a laptop to its portfolio, the company has also added a PC Connect feature. The feature has been embedded into the phone’s settings menu and can be accessed from there. With the help of PC connect, Realme users will be able to quickly transfer files between PC and phone, edit documents saved on the phone via PC as well as receive phone notifications on PC.

Realme has also added the Floating window feature on the Realme UI 3.0, which allows users to keep a floating window of an app opened while they are working on another app. This could come in handy when one wants to use a calculator but does not want to exit from the document that is open on the screen.

There is also a new Private Picture Share feature that can come in really handy. The feature basically allows users to strip down extra information from a photo and just send the picture itself. Extra information could include the geolocation tag, device information and more.

Lastly, there is a new Battery Low Message feature that allows a user to set a battery percentage and when that battery percentage hits, it will send your location information to up to five emergency contacts.

Overall, the Realme UI 3.0 offers a much-refined software experience as it adds some good to have features and makes the whole UI more appealing. If your device supports it, you should definitely upgrade to Realme UI 3.0 update as soon as it arrives.