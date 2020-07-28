Legacy of the Galaxy Note: Here’s why you should be excited about the Note 20

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy Note legacy has been for the productive people out there.

When we talk about productivity devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note series has always been on the top. With its immense power and productivity capabilities, the Note devices are what have set a bar for other manufacturers to try and climb. However, no device till date has been able to make that climb and dethrone the latest generation Note. Apple iPhones have come close, but missing features like the S-Pen have made them lag behind.

The power of a Galaxy Note can only be understood by people who have held a Galaxy Note and have used it for some time. Otherwise, you might be in the party that states, “a Note is just an S-series device, with a gimmick of a stylus along with it.” By the end of this article, I hope to convert you (Trust me I was one of those guys earlier) and get you excited about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, where Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Let’s get started by tracing how the Note series became the de facto series for productivity concerned people:

Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Note was where it all started. It was the phone that started the trend of large-screen smartphones, back when we used to have phones with 3.5-inch screens. When it came out, it was panned by many, but trusted by only a few. And these few till date abide by the Note. This was the line that Samsung launched to try out new things, like a larger display, a stylus and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Note 2.

Samsung Galaxy Note 2 was the phone that polished the Note line a bit, to appeal to a wider audience looking to buy a large display phone. It was a productivity monster, however, at the same time it had a feather touch. Having this monster took a full time commitment as users had to use the device with two hands, which was a bit unheard of at that time. But, when you get used to a Note 2, there are chances, you were not switching to any other phone in the market for a long time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 3/Note 3 Neo

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 introduced a more squared-off look that was inspired by the Galaxy S4. In addition to that, the phone got a new back design that looked like leather with stitchings around the corners. However, it was plastic and felt like the same in hand. Apart from that, Samsung also introduced the USB 3.0 port, which brought in higher data transfer speeds.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

In a nutshell, Samsung improved productivity with the Note 3 and brought a premium design. Also, if you think the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the only Note with compromises, that’s just not true. It has happened before with the Note 3 Neo. It was a more affordable version of the Galaxy Note 3 making the Note series approachable for the masses.

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

After the Galaxy Note 3 and 3 Neo, Samsung had a huge weight on their shoulders as the Note series started to get much more widely accepted by people, so the Galaxy Note 4 had to hit all the right bells for Samsung to get a hole in one. However, due to the Note series being experimental at that time, the company also had to include features like a heart rate sensor, a leather style back panel and more, so that that could put all the popular features on their other smartphones. Note 4 for me was not that big of a deal, as I was still in love with my Note 2, and only for a few additional features, I was not ready to give that up.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 was the first Galaxy Note to feature a glass back design. While that offered a premium experience, it took away the much appreciated removable backs. Now, the users just cannot carry an extra battery and swap it when in need. Also, it was the first Note to introduce a clickable S-Pen, which soon became a fiasco as people started putting it in the phone upside down.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The phone that I am still in love with. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was the phone I eagerly waited for Samsung to launch after the Note 7 debacle. The Note 8 came in, with a battery comparable to a fruit salad and a power-hungry appetite comparable to a lion.

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy Note 8

This phone when launched was what you could call future personified. It is so beautiful and elegant, both from the inside out. Samsung hit a home run with this, and no other phone would ever be able to replace the love I have for this device. Ever.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was just an incremental update over the Galaxy Note 8. It offered a larger battery, which made the productivity-focused phone last longer than a day once again. One of the major additions was a Bluetooth enabled S-Pen, which was a gimmick for some but a nifty feature for many. This made the Note 9 a phone not only for the businessmen but also the millennials looking for tons of features on a smartphone.

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (representational image)

With the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung improved the cameras drastically offering a much better night photography experience. I still remember, a trip to Dubai became most memorable for me just because the Note 9 was in my pocket. I was not only constantly shooting great pictures but I was able to edit them on the go with the help of the S-Pen. Since then, I have switched quite a few smartphones (other than the Note series) but have not been able to use photo editing softwares the same way.

Lastly, the placement of the fingerprint sensor was much better making it easier for a person with small hands to unlock their smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is currently the best Galaxy Note you can buy as of now. With this, the company took quite a few bold steps. On a productivity-focused phone, Samsung said goodbye to the good old 3.5mm headphone jack. Not only that, but Samsung also took away some of my favourite features including the notification LED, Iris scanner, a capacitive fingerprint scanner and the heart rate sensor.

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

However, that opened for a lot of other opportunities. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series got a design that focused on millennials and it also got a larger screen-to-body ratio. The Galaxy Note 10 had a more pocketable design but the Note 10+ offered a bigger canvas for the more productive people.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a necessary evil. A phone that had to be released so that people who do not want to invest huge money into the Note, can try it and then fall in love to get in line for the next big Note. But, I personally never felt as if I was holding a Note apart from the S-Pen with the Note 10 Lite. It has been a sore spot for me. However, this could be because I already know the quality and power of Note devices.

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

This device is not bad per say, but is not worthy of the Galaxy Note moniker according to me. But, the Lite moniker attached to it does make a bit of sense, which is why I do not beat on this that much.

With such a great legacy, Samsung has created a huge fan base of the Note legacy. By now, I guess you are just as excited about the Galaxy Note 20 series as I am. While the Note 8 has not seen a true productivity-focused successor yet, I am still excited to see what innovations Samsung has to offer with the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage