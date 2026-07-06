Mumbai 'Dabbawalas' suspend services today as heavy rain, flooding bring city's lifeline to a standstill

Mumbai:

Mumbai's iconic 'Dabbawalas' have suspended their lunchbox delivery services on Monday (July 6) as relentless heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life across the city and its surrounding regions. The decision was taken after severe waterlogging in several areas and disruptions to suburban railway services, which form the backbone of the Dabbawalas' world-famous delivery network. The Dabbawala Association said the move was made purely as a precautionary measure, with the safety of its workforce taking precedence over operations.

Water enters homes of Dabbawalas in Virar-Vasai

Dabbawala Association President Ulhas Muke said heavy rainfall in the Virar-Vasai region has left several Dabbawalas struggling as floodwater entered their homes. Waterlogging has also been reported at multiple railway stations, making travel difficult and unsafe. "Due to the heavy rainfall in the Virar-Vasai region, several Dabbawalas' homes have been flooded. Waterlogging has also been reported at many railway stations. Keeping the safety of our employees in mind, we have decided to suspend services today," Muke said. The association also apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension.

Delayed Western Railway services added to the challenge

The association noted that several Western Railway trains are running behind schedule because of the heavy rains. Since the Dabbawalas depend extensively on Mumbai's suburban railway network to transport thousands of lunchboxes every day, train delays would have significantly affected timely deliveries. Considering the prevailing weather conditions and transport disruptions, the organisation decided to suspend operations for the day.

Employee safety comes before a 125-year-old tradition

The Dabbawala Association stressed that although it has been serving Mumbai for over 125 years, the well-being of its workers remains its highest priority. "Despite our 125-year-old tradition, the safety of our employees is our foremost priority. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend services today," the association said.

Why Mumbai's Dabbawalas are unique

The Mumbai Dabbawalas are globally recognised for their highly efficient lunchbox delivery system, transporting thousands of home-cooked meals across the city every working day with exceptional accuracy. Their logistics model has been studied by management institutes around the world and is widely regarded as one of the most efficient supply chain systems. The suspension of services highlights the impact of the ongoing heavy rainfall, which has disrupted even one of Mumbai's most dependable public services.

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