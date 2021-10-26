Diwali 2021: Gifting ideas for your gamer friends

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Here are some gifting ideas for your gamer friends.

The festive season has started and it is a time when we tend to purchase new things. This is not only because we get the best offers from various brands but also because we like to gift new things to our loved ones during this time. When gifting things to people, we first see what are they most interested in. If your friend or sibling has been into gaming, these gifts can really cheer him or her up.

Logitech G304 Lightspeed

Logitech is one of the most renowned brands when it comes to PC peripherals. They have a good collection of mice and all of them offer a great experience. One that has caught my eye is the Logitech G304. I have been using the G102 for years now and recently switched to the G304.

The G304 mouse offers a similar experience when compared to the G102 but where it makes things better is its wireless connection. Logitech uses its Lightspeed technology to offer a low latency gaming experience.

Price: Rs. 2,495

Rapoo GK500 Mechanical Backlit Gaming keyboard

Rapoo has recently launched a new wired keyboard, the GK500. It is a mechanical-key-based wired gaming keyboard that offers multi-coloured RGB backlit keys for the complete gaming vibe. It features a full-sized 104-key block with each key sporting RAPOO’s mechanical key switches. Each key is backlit with mix-colour LEDs, which means you will be able to get a nice glow on the keys.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Seagate FireCuda 530 HS

With the games weighing more than before, gamers are always hungry for more storage. Seagate’s recently launched FireCuda 530 and FireCuda 530 HS SSDs will not only be able to provide fast storage for PC or laptop but with the HS variant, the gamers can also install it on their PlayStation 5. Seagate claims that the FireCuda 530 offers sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s and it catalyzes PCIe Gen4 power with transfer rates up to two times faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs and 12 times faster than SATA-based SSDs.

Corsair K100 Gaming Keyboard

Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Keyboard is a full size, 110-key keyboard. This means you get the layout of a regular keyboard, but there’s a few more cool tricks built-in. The keyboard comes with dedicated media keys on the top right, above which rests a volume roller. It comes with Cherry MX Speed Silver switches.

Price: Rs 21,000