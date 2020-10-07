How to build your own high-end gaming rig under Rs. 60,000

Image Source : PIXABAY A quick guide to build your own gaming PC under Rs. 60,000.

A powerful gaming rig is a must-have for an immersive gaming experience. There are a variety of gaming computers out in the market, however, customizing your own can certainly give an adrenaline rush. We've put together a detailed guide on the necessary parts required to build a gaming rig that will take all the stress out of the process, while keeping the fun intact.

The heart of the rig

Storage is the heart of a PC and a gaming PC needs a powerful one. Go for the WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD, which delivers top-tier performance for gaming and hardware enthusiasts who are looking to build the best in class gaming rigs. It is available with or without a heatsink. This superfast SSD comes in 250 GB to 2TB variants, and the price starts from INR 5629. Pick the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD if you are looking for an NVME SSD at mainstream performance and price. It will give your system the right performance required for regular gaming. It is available in 1TB, 500 GB and 250 GB variants and the priced starts at just INR 4200.

Choosing the right brain for your rig

The CPU is often referred to as the brain of the PC. It controls several tasks a computer can accomplish at once and determines how quickly it can complete the same. Intel Core i5 9400f processor that features 6 cores and 6 threads has a great capability for gaming and multitasking. Priced at INR 14000 it makes a great choice for a mid-range gaming CPU. However, if you’re looking for a more economical version, the Ryzen 5 3500 is a good choice at INR 10,500.

Effective mothering of your components

The motherboard ensures that various components of your gaming PC are kept in their individual place and helps them function well together. Choose between the B360/365 or B450 both priced well within the 6K mark. Both the motherboards allow you to synchronize and control every addressable LED hardware without having to use multiple tools. Remember while choosing the right motherboard, take some time to think ahead about the other parts you would be using to build your gaming rig and make sure to choose a motherboard that accommodates them all.

Let the graphics roll

The graphics processing unit, also known as the GPU, graphics card, or video card are amongst one of the determining components for an immersive gaming experience. This is because it makes the games appear photorealistic without the computer crashing or slowing down. The GTX 1650 by Nvidia uses the TU116 die giving you a realistic gaming experience priced at INR 9350.

It all gets registered

Computers that are equipped with the right memory sticks have rock-solid memories. Random Access Memory, or RAM, allows computers to access files quickly and run multiple processes without lagging. When choosing the right RAM make sure to pick at least 8GB of RAM for your computer. As an upper limit, a 16GB RAM will serve all your gaming needs.

Get the right casing

The main thing to keep in mind when picking a chassis is where you're gaming rig will be kept- this will help determine whether premium case features are worth splurging on. The iBall ATX Cabinets Majestic With Smps comes with 8cm fans to provide effective cooling, front panel connectors USB: 1 USB 3.0 and front panel connectors Audio + Mic featuring HD audio quality. This chassis is priced around INR 2500.

Harness the power of electricity to bring your PC to life

The Power Supply Unit (PSU) might not be the most frequently discussed PC component, but it certainly plays a crucial role by supplying power to your entire system. This is where a quality power supply unit, or PSU, comes into play. Using the one which doesn’t serve your needs right could be costly. The 450 Watts true priced at a fair MRP - INR 2500 helps by supplying power to the entire system ensuring your PC is powered and working.

Clarity is king

The monitor is the window to the PC’s soul. Without the right display, everything you do on your PC will seem lacklustre when you’re gaming. Having an elite monitor can prevent input lag and motion blur, eye strain and offers a higher refresh rate thus allowing you to have a smoother gameplay. LG 24MP59G Monitor can be your perfect pick for a 24-inch gaming monitor that provides optimized gaming features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer, and game mode thus enabling seamless and fluid movement through the games, priced well at INR 9999.

Your virtual hand

Ask a pro gamer what accessory you should first get while building a gaming rig and without a doubt, the answer will be a mouse. A gaming mouse helps you navigate through your game. Unlike a regular mouse, a gaming mouse is sensitive to the slightest of input. This means a gaming mouse is designed with precision and sensitivity and comes with a higher DPI count. A gaming mouse is designed to let you play for hours together without your hand getting strained. Logitech G90 gaming mouse makes it an ideal pick. It comes with delta zero technology and allows you to adjust the DPI with three different modes to pick from. It offers a 2-millisecond report rate with the left and right keys that deliver up to 5 million clicks, priced at a mere INR 999.

