How to click great night shots this Diwali using the iPhone 12 series

Here's how you can click night mode shots on iPhone 12.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is here. While it means gifts and celebrations for many, photographers get excited about the beautiful shots they would get to capture in all the festive glory. Clicking good pictures at night required professional-grade cameras earlier, but now people can click some really good photos using just their smartphones. And this goes one step further with the new Apple iPhone 12 series.

Apple has recently launched the new iPhone 12 series, that offer massive camera upgrades over their previous generations. While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini offer great capabilities, the iPhone 12 Pro series manage to click better portrait shots due to the added telephoto lens.

Apple does not offer a manual night mode as the iPhones are smart enough to activate the feature when the user needs them. This also ensures that even amateur photographers can grab some really good looking shots on their iPhone.

In case you have recently purchased the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, here’s how you can use the stock camera app to click some great looking night mode shots this Diwali.

Open the camera app on your iPhone. Swipe right or tap on the Portrait mode option to capture images in portrait mode. Use this mode only if you are going to capture a picture of an object or a person. If not, skip to the next step. Tap the shutter button in the dark and let the night mode do its job.

Here are some of the night mode pictures taken by professional photographers on the iPhone 12 series:

Notably, night mode is also available on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones.