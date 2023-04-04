Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Your smartphone battery drains fast? 7 tips to save it

Do you find yourself running out of battery power at the worst possible time? If so, then you're not alone. Fortunately, there are several tips and tricks you can use to extend the battery life of your Android or iPhone.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 21:30 IST
Smartphone battery drain
Image Source : FREEPIK Smartphone battery drain? Try these seven tips and tricks on your Android or iPhone

We rely significantly on our smartphones to stay connected and complete tasks in today's fast-paced environment. But nothing might be more annoying than to run out of battery life just when you need it. Smartphones are becoming a necessity in our lives, so getting the most out of their batteries is important. There are several steps you can take to increase the battery life of your Android or iPhone if you're weary of continually charging it.

Here are seven ways through which you can  maximize the battery life of your Android or iPhone:

Adjust screen brightness:

The screen is one of the biggest drains on your phone's battery. Your phone's battery life can be considerably increased by lowering the screen brightness. You can manually adjust the brightness level on your Android or iPhone, or enable the auto-brightness feature that automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on the surrounding lighting conditions.

Turn off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Location Services:

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Location Services are some of the biggest battery hogs on your phone. Turning them off when not in use can significantly extend your phone's battery life. You can also enable the Airplane mode when you're not using your phone to save battery.

Close unused apps:

Closing unused apps running in the background can help conserve your phone's battery. When an app is running in the background, it continues to use your phone's resources, draining your battery. You can also enable the battery optimization feature on your Android or iPhone to automatically close unused apps.

Disable vibrations:

Vibrations use more battery power than ringtones. Disabling vibrations can help extend your phone's battery life. You can also turn off haptic feedback on your Android or iPhone to conserve battery power.

Enable power-saving mode:

Both Android and iPhone have a power-saving mode that can be enabled to conserve battery power. This feature reduces the performance of your phone, limits app usage, and reduces the brightness level of your screen. You can customize the power-saving mode settings to suit your needs.

Use a dark mode:

Using a dark mode on your phone can help save battery power, especially if your phone has an OLED screen. OLED screens use less power to display black pixels, so using a dark mode can help extend your phone's battery life.

Uninstall unused apps:

Unused apps take up storage space and use battery power even when you're not using them. Uninstalling unused apps can help free up storage space and extend your phone's battery life.

By following these tips and tricks, you can significantly extend your phone's battery life, ensuring that it lasts longer when you need it the most.

