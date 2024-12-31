How to send Happy New Year 2025 WhatsApp stickers: A simple guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Happy New Year stickers

As we approach the end of 2024, the excitement for the New Year, 2025, builds up, set to commence at midnight. It's a time when we express our good wishes to loved ones in fresh and creative ways. A few years back, WhatsApp introduced a sticker feature that allows users to create personalized stickers, adding a fun twist to their greetings. This feature has gained immense popularity, with millions of users around the globe utilizing it. Here’s a simple guide on how to send Happy New Year 2025 stickers via WhatsApp.

You can send stickers on WhatsApp in two main ways. The app comes pre-loaded with a variety of built-in stickers, making it easy to send a quick message to friends or loved ones with just a tap. However, the selection of these built-in stickers is quite limited. If you want more options, you can download third-party sticker packs from the Google Play Store, offering a wider array of choices to express your sentiments.

To download Happy New Year 2025 sticker packs for WhatsApp, head over to the Google Play Store. Once there, navigate to the search bar and type in "WhatsApp sticker pack Happy New Year 2025." You’ll find a plethora of sticker pack options to choose from—just pick the one you like and install it on your phone.

How to send WhatsApp Sticker?

Once you have your sticker pack, sending stickers on WhatsApp is easy. Start by opening the chat of the contact or group you want to message. Look for the sticker icon on the left side of the chat window—tap on it. This will lead you to a selection of stickers, including the pre-installed ones and an option to create your own.

If you're feeling creative, hit the "Create" button to make a custom sticker, or simply select from the available stickers.

If you want to explore more stickers, tap the "+" icon at the bottom right, which allows you to download additional sticker packs from the Google Play Store through the "My Stickers" option. Once you've made your choice, you can effortlessly send your selected stickers to your favorite friends and family members, adding a personal touch to your New Year wishes.

