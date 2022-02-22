Steps to use Google Maps without Internet

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Google Maps

Highlights Learn to use Google Maps without Internet

How to Save Offline Maps and Update the same

One of the must-haves in today’s time is Google Maps- which is being used by mostly everyone in metros and in tier 2 and tier 3 cities of the country. It is one reliable source through which people prefer to commute anywhere, with all the faith on Google Maps and on the internet.

But people have been facing concerns while using the maps during the low internet scenarios or at situations where there is no internet at all. Though it might seem challenging at times, there is always hope and a way to use the application, even without the internet.

Yes, we can use Google Map even without the internet (offline) to get help in navigation.

Here are the steps to follow in order to use Google Maps offline:

First, open the Google Maps app on your handset

Second, tap on your profile picture which is placed in the upper left corner and select on option ‘Offline Maps.’

Third, tap on ‘Select your own map’ and type on the place where you would like to head-on.

Then the map will be downloaded and you will also get access to the offline navigation.

Hence the offline maps are downloaded to your smartphone, they will be acquiring the space in your internal storage by default. Users can even opt to download the map and store it on the SD card, instead of internal storage.

Also, in order to change the direction where you are heading, you will have to update the location and save the map again.

How to Use GPS without Internet?

As the offline maps are stored in the app itself, users will not have to worry about storage space in their devices. Also, another thing that is quite impressive is, that the stored map gets updated automatically whenever the user is under the Wi-Fi network.