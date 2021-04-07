WhatsApp rolls out 'Vaccine for All' sticker pack: Here's how to get it on Android, iPhone

WhatsApp rolls out 'Vaccine for All' sticker pack.

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new sticker pack dubbed ‘Vaccines for All’. With the help of the new sticker pack, the Facebook-owned giant aims to encourage its users to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It also helps users show their appreciation for healthcare workers around the globe. The sticker pack has been developed in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO).

Furthermore, the company partnered with more than 150 national, state and local governments, as well as organisations including the WHO and UNICEF to offer authenticated COVID-19 information and resources. Apart from the new sticker pack, the COVID-19 helplines created on WhatsApp have also started offering vaccine information and guidelines.

How to download, use Vaccine for All stickers on WhatsApp?

As this is a sticker pack officially introduced by WhatsApp, one would not have to install any third-party apps to get the new sticker pack. Here’s how you can start using the new Vaccine for All sticker pack on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Head over to a personal or group chat window. Tap on the sticker icon and then look for the ‘+’ icon on the top right corner of the keyboard area. Click on the ‘+’ icon and download the ‘Vaccine for All’ sticker pack. Once downloaded, just use the tap on the stickers you would like to send.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has also started providing vaccine information via the helpline numbers in countries such as Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, and India. Indian WhatsApp users can get access to the information by messaging on the MyGov helpline number (+91-9013151515).