Twitter partners with WebMD to give users more health info.

Twitter on Thursday said it has partnered with health care platform WebMD to educate users and highlight what it is like to live with and manage chronic conditions and other health issues. The new partnership will bring more WebMD content right to the Twitter feed with video content and Twitter Moments.

"We are thrilled to be working with the industry leader in endemic health content," Lisa Bookwalter, Twitter's Director of Health Client Solutions, said in a statement. "Conversations about health are exploding on Twitter. We're bringing together the dynamic environment of a social feed with best-in-class condition-specific content."

The partnership will feature launches timed with seasonality and health awareness events to engaged audiences on Twitter.

Upcoming programmes include Migraine Awareness Week in September, Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Eczema Awareness Week in October, and Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November.

These programmes will activate compelling WebMD video programming, featuring social-friendly explainers, myth-busters, medical animations and patient stories. The partnership comes at a time when health concerns among people the world over have gone up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

