These apps, websites can help CBSE students in online studies

Here's a list of apps and websites that can help in online studies during CBSE board exams.

Today, the Central government announced that the CBSE class 10 and class 12 examinations stand cancelled. These include the examinations that were scheduled for July 1 to 15. Apart from celebrating, the students should also focus on how to prepare better for future CBSE exams. As the coronavirus crisis has put up a bar on going outside, here's a list of apps and websites one can use to study online:

Meritnation

Meritnation is one of the most popular applications among CBSE students. There is also a web version available and it basically allows the students to prepare for for CBSE board exams. Apart from that, the app has a diversified collection of sample papers, NCERT solutions as well as animated tutorials. The app also gets support for social learning, which allows students to add friends and learn with them.

YouTube

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the study material on YouTube has significantly grown. A lot of channels are trying to teach children different subjects in a simplified manner. Being a huge platform, YouTube has solutions for all types of subjects and classes. You can watch the below-embedded video to get an idea about this.

Khan Academy

Just like Meritnation, Khan Academy is also a popular app. It was founded by an American Educator. The app and website provide various tools for learning. It has over 10,000 video lectures on different academic subjects majorly focused on mathematics and science.

myCBSEguide

myCBSEguide, as the name suggests, is an app developed for CBSE students. The app brings in a huge library of study material, sample papers, practice papers and NCERT books. It has data for almost all the subjects from class 3 to 12. The application is currently available only on Android. Alternatively, one can also access the web version by heading over to mycbseguide.com.

Byju’s

Byju’s is also a popular app and website among students. It is a one stop solution for all sorts of examinations in India. CBSE students can take advantage of the video lectures, chapter-wise tests, detailed analysis, guides, adaptive learning and much more.

