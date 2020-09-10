New payment app with discount, KhaaliJeb app, for students is here: All you need to know

KhaaliJeb Android app

The ability to transfer money online in a few seconds is a boon in our lives and we simply can’t ignore the convenience it brings. We currently have a number of such apps at our disposal and all of them tend to offer some extra perks. Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and more offer us discounts in the form of cashback, scratch cards, and more. Following the same idealogy of benefitting users in some way, we have an Indian app (which entered the space recently) -- KhaaliJeb -- and has some exciting features to offer.

IndiaTV Tech spoke to the IIIT Allahabad-based co-founders with an attempt to know more about it and even used it see how it is. Here’s all you need to know about it.

What is KhaaliJeb?

KhaaliJeb is a free payment app that has been developed by IIIT Allahabad alumni (Pratham Devang, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Vishal Gupta, Prakash Kumar, Wilson Birua, Aman Verma, Sudhanshu Gaur). The app enables UPI-based payments and is powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The app allows users to send and receive money via UPI. All that is needed is a UPI ID or the mobile number and a UPI PIN and you are good to go. Users can also conduct recharges and pay various merchants via either their UPI ID or the QR code (Bharat Qr UPI). Users can add multiple banks to the app for the ease of usage and even check the bank balance. Additionally, the app allows for a transaction limit of up to Rs. 1 lakh. Another interesting feature about the app is that it allows users to make payments to people on other UPI-based apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and more.

Image Source : KHAALIJEB KhaaliJeb team

But, these are the just basic features a payments app has. The main attraction of KhaaliJeb is the inclusion of the Student Discount Program. The program allows users to get hold of exclusive discounts and benefits from several brands if you are under 29. Users just need to enter their name, DOB, gender, and upload their ID for the verification. Students can upload their mark sheets and more while others under 29 can upload an ID that has the date of birth. KhaaliJeb’s Prakash Kumar suggests that they are planning to get 300+ brands on board for the program. Currently, it has names such as Gaana, ALTBalaji, and more.

Image Source : KHAALIJEB KhaaliJeb discount program offers

Kumar also told about the idea behind the whole Student Discount Program. He said, “Targeting students wasn’t something premeditated. The story goes back to October 2016. We were in KFC, we saw a box with a message, ‘Drop your business card for exciting discounts’. Out of my habit of asking for student discounts everywhere, I asked the cashier ‘You give Corporate Discounts on business cards. Why don’t you give Student Discounts on ID cards?’ He replied, “You should ask the company”. In his words, I sensed a mammoth business opportunity, the Student Discount Program.”

The app also has the ‘Verify by KhaaliJeb’. This feature allows other brands to verify the identity of students for discounts. There is one more interesting feature - gaming. The ‘Play and Earn’ section allows you to play games and earn rewards. Powered by Gamezop.com, the feature directs you to the website from where you can play a number of games and earn money.

Image Source : KHAALIJEB KhaaliJeb app UI

IndiaTV Tech used the app to see how it is and it is quite impressive. As rightly said by Prakash, the app is easy, streamlined, and eye-pleasing. The app has five main sections: Home (for sending money, checking balance, requesting money, registering for the Student Discount Program, and even Playing games), Transactions (to view the transaction history), Scan (to scan the QR codes), Pending (for all the pending requests), and Profile (for profile and UPI settings). The app follows the pastel colour scheme and is pretty attractive for us ‘young’ users. The transactions are simple and quick.

How is it different from Google Pay, Paytm?

The app is primarily a youth-focused one and tries to make financial transactions fun and easy for them. KhaaliJeb suggests that the aim to provide a medium for youngsters for easy payments is the main differentiator between KhaaliJeb and others in the market such as Google Pay, Paytm, to name a few. For this, Kumar stated, “We are building a vast community young Indians and help brands market to them. We started with UPI payments, but over the time we will keep adding features targeted at young Indians. Membership Based Youth Discount Program is one feature that set us apart from others.”

Another distinction KhaaliJeb will possess is the upcoming features it will get. Users will be able to soon track, manage and split expenses. The feature will be available in the next 10 to 15 days. Other features in the coming 6 or 8 months include a digital savings account and micro-savings products for the youth.

KhaaliJeb is an app that includes features good enough to attract people, especially youngsters. Apart from giving you the basic ability to transact, it acts as a discount/coupon app because who doesn’t need one. With the addition of more brands in the discount program, a slight focus on other age groups (mainly people above 30 years and above 50 years of age), some more tweaks here and there, and some good promotion, the app can prove to be your next go-to app if you are too bored of the constant ‘better luck next time’ messages on Google Pay and Paytm scratch cards.

How to download?

You can give it a try by heading to the Google Play Store and downloading it. The app is sadly not available for iOS but is expected to launch soon. Here's how to install it:

Head to the Google Play Store on your Android device

Search for KhaaliJeb in the search bar

Once it appears on the screen, tap on it and select the Install option to go for

