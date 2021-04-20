How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android: Easy Steps

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android.

During the time of COVID-19, one thing that kept us all connected was WhatsApp. We have been exchanging personal texts as well as work messages with our friends and colleagues. There are often times where one tends to lose an important message. Although difficult to recover for iPhone users, Android users have a workaround that can get some of the recent messages back for them.

There are certain ways to do this without the need for a computer but they fail to offer guaranteed results. With the help of a Windows or MacOS powered computer, the user can come close to getting what they need.

Here’s how you can get back some of your deleted WhatsApp messages:

How to recover deleted WhatsApp chats?

Download and Install dr.fone recovery tool on your Windows or Mac PC.

Connect your Android smartphone to your PC using a USB cable.

Now open dr.fone app on your PC.

Head over to the main menu and click on the Recover option.

Now, on the left side, you will see a list of folders.

Here, locate the WhatsApp messages and Attachments folder.

Select the folder and click on next to confirm.

Using these options you can simply recover the messages you want to see.

While the steps are a bit cumbersome, the hassle is worth it if you are looking to recover important documents or images deleted accidentally.