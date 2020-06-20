How to delete, disable Chinese system apps on your Android smartphone

Image Source : PIXABAY Chinese apps come as default on a lot of Android smartphones.

Due to the ongoing tensions between India and China, a lot of people have been trying to boycott Chinese apps and products. This is the time when people are eager to show some love for their country. While a lot of people have already uninstalled third-party apps like TikTok and PUBG Mobile, they are unable to get rid of the system apps on their Chinese smartphones.

Brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Realme tend to include some Chinese apps on their phone by default. Even if you do not have the intention to use them, they will still take some space in your phone and will also occasionally send you notifications. These notifications might urge you to open and use the app at least once.

In order to avoid that, you can uninstall some of these default apps. However, some apps are integrated into the system itself, which means you will not have permission to delete them. So, you will either need to disable them or you will need to shut their notifications and other alerts.

Alternatively, you can also root your Android phone to get the full access of your smartphone. This will not only allow you to get rid of these apps but will also give you an option to dump the Chinese UI in favour of stock Android. However, that is something we would not recommend as you might end up frying your phone in the process.

How to disable/delete Chinese apps?

Head over to your Android phone’s Settings app.

Select Apps > All Apps.

Here, you will see a list of apps.

Tap on the app you wish to delete or disable.

If the option to uninstall is available, tap on that to get completely rid of the Chinese app. In case that option is greyed out, hit the ‘Disable’ icon.

Do note that disabling an app will not allow it to function but the app will still take up some space on your Android smartphone. In case you are not able to Disable it, you can manually shut down the notifications.

The notifications can be turned off by heading over to Settings > App and then the Notifications page inside the app’s settings. Alternatively, you can also head over to Settings > Notifications and turn off the notifications for any Chinese apps you find.

While we have kept forward an easy way to get rid of these apps, we do not recommend hindering with system apps. This can result in making your Android smartphone unstable.

Caution: IndiaTVNews is not responsible for anything happening to your smartphone during the process of getting rid of these Chinese apps.

