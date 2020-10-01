Lalamove app: How technological innovations are enabling Lalamove for deliveries during COVID-19?

Lalamove delivery platform

The current Coronavirus situation has affected not only people as individuals but many businesses too. The pandemic has led to the adoption of various measures for us to keep moving forward even in such times. Among the various companies that have come up with several technological steps to keep themselves sustained, Lalamove, which is a renowned delivery platform, has also come forward for seamless delivery of products using various technological innovations

We, at IndiaTV Tech, spoke to Rahul Kaushik, City Lead – Delhi NCR, Lalamove, to know how technological innovations are enabling Lalamove to empower Indian communities during COVID-19. Here’s what we found out.

Lalamove apps' measures for safe delivery using tech

Before we know of the measures being taken by the Lalamove, here’s a brief about the delivery platform. Lalamove is a delivery platform that can be used for delivering products across India. Users can book for the same via the Lalamove website or Android/iOS app versions. The platform aims to provide fast and easy same-day deliveries.

Lalamove works in a pretty simple way; you need to pick the desired vehicle (You can choose from a range of vehicles across 2, 3 and 4 wheelers and even trucks, based on your delivery requirements), set the delivery route, confirm the delivery by entering the relevant information, and it gets done. The Lalamove app has the multi-stop feature to add a number of drop-off stops and allows for real-time tracking. You can also book a delivery via the website by logging in or signing in first.

Kaushik suggested that "Lalamove’s application also utilizes technology-enabled functions to assess and detect activities of drivers to identify the most efficient routes to facilitate the quickest TAT on deliveries in the country. Lalamove also archives your delivery details that can be easily shared with a co-worker or a client for easy access and reference.”

The platform also allows you to be a part of the company and deliver products to earn money. We asked about the technological innovations are being followed for easy deliveries during COVID-19 times, to which Kaushik told,

“Operating within the traditional logistics eco-system in India has always been a cumbersome process, especially for small and mid-sized businesses, who face constant challenges to procure reliable avenues of transportation facilities to suit their customized requirements. Due to COVID-19, it has now become imperative for such businesses to adopt digitalization across different verticals, including logistics. To address this very issue, we have essentially automated the entire delivery service mechanism by way of facilitating contactless deliveries. We help our clients overcome pressing operational hurdles such as permit approvals for no-entry zones, person to person, customized vehicle type-specific to volume and size of transactions, multi-stop deliveries, among others. With data-driven operations and deep industry know-how, Lalamove is able to provide adequate support for SMEs to make use of a fast, reliable and contactless delivery service, enabling them to continue to serve customers and weather this tough economic situation.

We look forward to further invest in more technologically-led initiatives and are also constantly refining our mapping and route optimisation algorithm to ensure that deliveries are made efficiently and quickly. This allows businesses to concentrate on other important business tasks to facilitate their growth."

Talking about the safety measures being followed, we found that Lalamove has introduced contact-less deliveries to maintain social distancing. Lalamove reminds users regularly to go for digital payments via the app so that zero contact is ensured. As for the drivers, the company disinfects the vehicles being used for delivery and provides delivery partners with safety equipment such as PPE kits, gloves and sanitizers. It also ensures that all the necessary hygiene standards such as checking body temperatures and mandating frequent hand wash by riders are being followed. Simultaneously, the company is keeping a regular check on the most affected areas to limit travel and avoid exposure of driver partners in those regions.

Lastly, we asked about the innovative measures Lalamove plans to add in the future. Kaushik said, “We are constantly innovating new ways to improve our app interface and the user experience to ensure that making an order is as seamless and fast as possible. Lalamove utilizes data analytics and our tech-driven approach enables us to understand the dynamics of different markets, helping us to provide a customized experience to our customers. Our primary objective is to enable our clients to grow by essentially acting as their catalyst by providing them with a strong logistical backbone to depend on, especially during these unprecedented times."

You can download the Lalamove app from the Google Play Store or the App Store if you wish to go for the safe and fast delivery of products.

