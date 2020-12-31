Happy New Year 2021: How to send new year wishes via WhatsApp stickers

Image Source : INDIA TV Here's how you can send Happy New Year stickers on WhatsApp.

Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp stickers: WhatsApp is currently one of the most used instant messaging application. We use the platform to stay in constant touch with friends, colleagues and family. When it comes to New Year wishes, most of us will be sending them over WhatsApp as this time around celebrations would not be possible due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are plenty of ways in which one can send over their hearty wishes. While popular ways include sending an image or a text, there is a whole different vibe attached to the wishes sent using stickers. Apps like Hike come pre-loaded with a bunch of stickers but WhatsApp does not have its own sticker shop as of now.

Here’s how you can send Happy New Year 2021 wishes through WhatsApp stickers on Android

WhatsApp does not offer its own set of New Year stickers, which means the user will have to download third-party apps in order to get the stickers available on WhatsApp.

Head over to Google Play Store.

Search for apps with keywords like 'Happy New Year 2021 stickers for WhatsApp'.

Select the app of your choice and download the ones you like.

Once downloaded, open the app and download the Happy New Year Sticker packs you like by tapping on the download option.

Now, open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Open a friend's chat window.

Tap the Emojis option and then the Stickers option.

This section will contain all the existing stickers along with the new ones.

Download them and start sending them to people you want to wish.

How to send Christmas WhatsApp Stickers on iOS?

Unfortunately, WhatsApp for iOS does not come with its own set of New Year stickers. It does not even offer support for any third-party apps to download some. However, there is still a workaround. One can start saving the Stickers sent by other people on groups or individual chats. This way, the Stickers will start showing up on their WhatsApp stickers library and they will be able to share the same using their iOS device.