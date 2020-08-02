Happy Friendship Day 2020: How to send friendship day stickers on WhatsApp

Image Source : PIXABAY Friendship Day stickers on WhatsApp.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Whatsapp Stickers: Friendship Day is celebrated globally once a year. On this auspicious day, friends gift each other something and even tie friendship bands. This year, all those things would not be possible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, in the internet-connected world, we will still be able to send our best wishes to our friends and family using apps like WhatsApp.

Sending wishes on WhatsApp can get boring with the usual images and text-based messages. In order to make things interesting time around, the WhatsApp users can choose to send stickers instead.

Here’s how you can send Happy Friendship Day WhatsApp stickers:

On Android, WhatsApp users can head over to the Google Play Store. Using the search box, the user will need to search for Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers. As a result, the Play Store search will display a few apps that can offer a gallery of friendship day stickers.

Just open one of these app pages to see the offerings in the app. If you like the app, just hit the install option and that will bring the sticker app to your Android smartphone’s app drawer.

Now, open the downloaded sticker app. Choose the sticker pack you would like to add to your WhatsApp. Upon selection, just tap on the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option. This will bring the sticker pack to your WhatsApp.

Once done, just head over to WhatsApp and open the chat screen of any of your friends or groups. Tap on the emoji icon and then select stickers from the bottom row. Now, just select any of the freshly installed stickers and it will be sent automatically.

