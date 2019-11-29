Facebook Women’s Safety: How to setup privacy settings, two-factor authentication and more

Facebook Women’s Safety: Facebook privacy offers a lot of options and here's how you can configure it in the right manner.

Facebook Privacy Women’s Settings: Facebook has become one of the top social media platforms worldwide. This means almost everyone is using Facebook nowadays. However, with the exceeding number of people on board, privacy and safety are becoming a major concern. Women are getting unnecessary friend requests and messages. Here’s how you can tailor your privacy settings in order to ensure safety.

Control Privacy Settings

By default, Facebook allows almost anyone to see your news feeds, photos and other posts. You can manage this by doing the following

Head over to Facebook Settings

Click on Privacy

Here, you can manage who can see your posts.

Switch that from Everyone to Friends

Now, only your friends will be able to see what you post online.

Do not allow strangers to search you

While Facebook is all about making friends, you should avoid having an open profile where anyone in the world can search your profile. You can avoid this by setting your profile's How People Find and Contact You setting to Friends of Friends. This way only people who know your friends or know you through someone can get in touch with you.

Manage Tag Friends settings

Another important setting you must look over is who can tag you to posts and tag recommendations. You can do this by following these easy steps.

Open Facebook and head over to Facebook settings

Click on Timeline and Tagging

Here you can manage who can write on your timeline and who can tag you on pictures

In order to ensure safety, prefer to keep everything to Friends only or Only me.

Two-factor authentication

With the number of hacks happening these days, you should make sure that no one is able to get into your account even if they get access to your password. With the help of two-factor authentication, you will need an OTP even after entering the right log-in credentials. It just adds an extra layer of security to your account. Here's how you can enable two-factor authentication.

Open Facebook and head over to settings

Now, click on Security and Login

Scroll down to find Use Two-Factor Authentication

Just follow the steps from there to enable two-factor authentication on your Facebook account.