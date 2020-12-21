5 food delivery apps to order exotic Christmas food

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Zomato is a popular food delivery platform.

Christmas is the time to celebrate and cherish with good food and drinks. In today’s time when it comes to consuming food, customers have made safety and hygiene their utmost priority. Below mentioned are the top food delivery apps that one can rely on to get absolutely fresh and hygienic varieties at the best possible rates:

Zomato

Zomato is one of the most popular food delivery applications. The app serves a number of cities and brings food from a wide range of restaurants. The app not only allows users to order food but also help them compare various restaurants on the basis of reviews and ratings.

Swiggy

Swiggy is another popular food delivery platform that is widely used. The app or website allows users to order food from a number of restaurants near their home. Just like Zomato, Swiggy also showcases ratings and reviews based on consumer feedback.

Meatigo.com

Meatigo.com, is India’s Best Meat Delivery Services to Bring Steak, Chicken, Pork, and more to your doorstep within 3 hours. Meatigo.com caters to all meat lovers by providing the widest range of over 150+ meats & meat products, all of which are checked in terms of freshness, hygiene & sourcing parameters, to ensure consumers don’t have to worry about the quality & trust when it comes to buying meats from Meatigo.com.

This Christmas, the chefs at Meatigo.com, have curated a special menu for preparing festive meals at home. The menu includes Honey Mustard Whole Spatchcock Chicken, tender and juicy Whole Turkey, Swedish Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry Rum Spiced Pork Chops, Amritsari Fish and many more. So, treat yourself with Meatigo’s lip-smacking Xmas menu by placing your orders from the Meatigo app which is available both on Android and iOS.

Licious

If you want to prepare a deLicious Christmas meal at your home, then Licious comes to the rescue. This delivery service promises top-quality meat, seafood, and ready to cook meat. Also, when ordering from Licious one can rest assured that their product is 100% safe to consume. Licious is offering its services in all top metro cities along with Mohali, Jaipur, Panchkula and Coimbatore. One can visit Licious.in to order exceptional food or can even download the Licious app from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

FreshtoHome

FreshtoHome is yet another popular and reliable vendor that offers online meat, poultry and seafood ordering services. The range of their products are quite reasonable. One can even enjoy happy hour discounts during Xmas while ordering from FreshtoHome. It delivers fresh, chemical-free seafood and meat in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin and Thrissur. FreshtoHome has a range of products including fish, poultry, mutton, steaks and fillet. To get exotic meat and other products for the festive season, download the app on Android and iOS.

